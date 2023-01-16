2023 January 16 17:42

CMA CGM deploys two 15,000-TEU Vessels, the largest containerships to call Japan on a regular service

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land and air logistics solutions, received the arrival of CMA CGM ARGENTINA as its largest vessel to call at the Honmoku D4 terminal in Yokohama, Japan on 15 January. The containership is one of two 15,000-TEU series that the Group has deployed on the weekly Asia Central South America 1 (ACSA1) service, according to the company's release.

Two 15 000 TEU vessels to facilitate trade flows between Latin American and Asia Arriving from central and south America, the vessel is now the largest containership to call a Japanese port on a regular service and has brought import shipments of fresh fruits from Ecuador and Guatemala as well as coffee and malt from Colombia and Mexico.

A trusted shipping service that connects the important Asia-Latin America trade corridor, the ACSA1 service makes a port stop at the Honmoku D4 terminal each week. Operated by CMA CGM, the terminal has a total annual operating capacity of over 550,000 TEUs and contributes to about 15 % of Yokohama's port throughput.

From Yokohama, CMA CGM ARGENTINA will head for Busan in Korea and Shekou in China to complete her westbound leg of the ACSA1 service. From Shekou, the eastbound lap of the service commences with the rotation of Shekou - Hong Kong – Kaohsiung – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan – Manzanillo - Lazaro Gardens – Buenaventura – Callao – Posorja – Lazaro – Manzanillo – Yokohama – Busan - Shekou.

CMA CGM Group, supporting customers’ supply chains in Japan in BETTER WAYS The CMA CGM Group has been operating for over 16 years with 3 branch offices and 1 terminal in Japan and a combined workforce of over 200 staff members. The group operates 20 weekly mainline services at 5 major gateway ports in the country, connecting major global destinations with a stateof-the-art intermodal network.

In October 2022, the CMA CGM Group and Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation signed a Reservation Agreement for Honmokufuto D5 Terminal in Port of Yokohama. By October 2026, CMA CGM’s current container terminal operations at D4 will be relocated to the new D5, a larger and more sustainable terminal backed by an infrastructure of nearzero emission rubber tyred gantry cranes, cold ironing and LNG bunkering facilities.