  Container traffic on Russian Railways' network in 2022 rose by 0.3% YoY to 6.52 million TEU
  • 2023 January 10 17:50

    Container traffic on Russian Railways’ network in 2022 rose by 0.3% YoY to 6.52 million TEU

    Internal transportation of containers by Russian Railways rose by 3,1% to 2.55 million TEU

    In 2022, container transportation on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.3%, year-on-year, to 6,521,100 TEU (including loaded and empty containers), according to the company’s press center. Container transportation on Russian Railways’ internal network totaled 2,545,500 TEU, +3.1%, year-on-year.

    The number of loaded containers totaled 4,659,900 TEU (66.8 million tonnes, up 3.4%, year-on-year).

