2022 December 26 10:05

Port of Oakland debuts zero-emissions top picks

Two, all-electric top picks are operating at the Port of Oakland. They are part of a demonstration project to create a zero-emissions seaport, according to the company's release.

The Oakland Seaport has joined a select group of seaports to operate the green technology equipment. Only a handful of these innovative, zero-emissions top picks exist around the world. Top picks are heavy-duty vehicles with off-road capabilities. They have an overhead boom used for loading containers weighing up to 100,000 pounds onto trucks and trains and stacking the containers in terminal storage yards.



This demonstration project is part of the Zero- And Near-Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) program, which is funded by the California Climate Investments (CCI) program. CCI puts ‘cap and trade’ revenues to work by investing in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, improve public health and the environment, and invest in disadvantaged communities.

The Port of Oakland partnered with the Ports of Long Beach and Stockton, marine terminal operators, vessel operators and technology providers to bring the top picks to Oakland.

The ZANZEFF grant paid for the equipment. The Port of Oakland invested $2 million as a match to build the electrical substation that is powering the top pick chargers. Shippers Transport Express, a Port of Oakland tenant, installed the charging stations.



The deployment of the zero-emissions top picks builds upon the Port of Oakland’s and its maritime industry partners’, large-scale emissions reduction initiative launched in 2009. The Maritime Air Quality Improvement Plan (MAQIP) successfully reduced diesel particulate matter from Oakland Seaport sources by 86%.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.