2022 December 15 16:57

Maersk, SunGas announces the development of multiple Green Methanol Facilities

As part of its strategy to decarbonize customers’ supply chains, A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has entered a green methanol Letter of Intent with U.S. based SunGas Renewables, Inc., a spin-out of GTI Energy, and a leader in providing technology and equipment systems for large-scale production of renewable fuels. This is Maersk’s 9th such partnership to drive the acceleration of global production capacity for green methanol, according to SunGas.

The Letter of Intent covers the production of green methanol from multiple facilities to be developed by SunGas in the United States from which Maersk intends to offtake full volumes of green methanol. The first facility is expected to begin operations in 2026 and have an annual production capacity of approximately 390,000 tonnes.



The SunGas facilities will utilize its flagship System 1000 platform to convert sustainably sourced residues from the forestry and wood products industries into green methanol.



SunGas joins eight other strategic partners working to supply the green fuel needed for the 19 methanol enabled container vessels Maersk currently has on order. The other partners are Carbon Sink, CIMC ENRIC, Debo, European Energy, Green Technology Bank, Orsted, Proman, and Wastefuel.



SunGas is a clean energy and technology solutions company providing proven technology systems that transform sustainability sourced renewable feedstocks into hydrogen and carbon monoxide – the building blocks necessary for large scale production of renewable fuels. SunGas has developed its System 1000 product line for renewable synthesis gas production needed for manufacturing hydrogen, bio-methane and renewable biofuels such as gasoline, diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and marine shipping fuels. SunGas is taking a leading role in decarbonization and offers its System 1000 to third parties for hydrogen and biofuels production while also developing and investing in low-carbon biofuels businesses.



A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.