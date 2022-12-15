2022 December 15 10:27

Port of Los Angeles container volume down 21% to 639,344 TEU in Nov 2022

Cargo volume remained soft at the Port of Los Angeles in November as the Port handled 639,344 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), a 21% decrease from November 2021. Overall, the Port has handled 7% less cargo in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to last year’s all-time record, according to the company's release.



Seroka was joined at the briefing by Jeremy Nixon, Chief Executive officer of Ocean Network Express (ONE), one of the world’s largest shipping carriers. Nixon discussed the trade outlook for 2023 as well as ONE initiatives to improve service for its customers.



November 2022 loaded imports reached 307,080 TEUs, down 24% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 90,116 TEUs, an increase of 9% compared to last November. Empty containers landed at 242,148 TEUs, a 26% year-over-year decline.



The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the number one container port in the United States for 22 consecutive years. In 2021, the Port facilitated $294 billion in trade and handled a total of 10.7 million container units, the busiest calendar year in the Port’s 115-year history.