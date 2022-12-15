  • Home
  • News
  • KSOE wins 670.7 bln-won order for Aegis destroyer - Yonhap
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 15 08:42

    KSOE wins 670.7 bln-won order for Aegis destroyer - Yonhap

    Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday it has signed a 670.7 billion-won (US$517 million) deal with South Korea's state arm procurement agency to build a new 8,200-ton destroyer for the country's Navy, according to Yonhap.

    Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the next-generation, Aegis-equipped destroyer at its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver the vessel to the Navy in 2027.

    The 170-meter-long, 21-meter-wide will be armed with a missile interception platform and stronger anti-submarine capabilities.

    It will be the third warship built as part of Seoul's acquisition program, code-named Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II, under which the country has been pushing to procure three high-tech destroyers in an effort to bolster defense against North Korea's evolving military capabilities.

    In 2008, Hyundai Heavy Industries built the first destroyer under the program, The 7,100-ton King Sejong the Great, named after the monarch of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) who invented the Korean alphabet Hangeul.

    In July last year, the shipbuilder launched The Jeongjo the Great destroyer, named after a visionary king of the dynasty, the second warship built as part of the program.

    KSOE has obtained $23.6 billion worth of orders to construct 194 ships so far this year, or 135.3 percent of its yearly target of $17.44 billion.

    KSOE, the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

Другие новости по темам: KSOE  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 15

18:37 Bureau Veritas rewards internal initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions
18:07 Port of Prince Rupert activates shore power to reduce ship emissions
17:45 Nornickel’s container carrier Monchegorsk completed experimental voyage on Shanghai – Murmansk – Saint-Petersburg route
17:34 Kalmar to empower Andersen & Morck sustainability journey with electric equipment and services
17:07 Volga Shipping Company to leave the segment of oil products transportation
16:57 Maersk, SunGas announces the development of multiple Green Methanol Facilities
16:20 Container rates from South Korea to the U.S. west coast down for the second straight month - Yonhap
16:18 Okskaya Sudoverf launches salvage tug of NE 025 design intended for Marine Rescue Service
15:56 Korean shipbuilders to finalize KRW6tn deals related to Mozambique project - BusinessKorea
15:24 Port of Rotterdam loses cargo due to sanctions against Russia
14:45 Total global seaborne coal loadings increases by 4.8% to 1098.4 mln t in 11 months of 2022
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2022
14:02 The Port of Helsinki to provide OPS at the city centre harbours of Helsinki to all liner traffic vessels
13:23 ABS approves the design of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed H2 carrier
13:04 Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends validity of seafarers’ documents
12:43 Hoegh LNG signs a binding 10-year time charter contract with the Federal Government of Germany for Hoegh Esperanza
12:29 Contecon Manzanillo starts Phase 3 port expansion
11:55 MSC launches two new dedicated Intra-Asia services
11:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-November 2022 rose by 6% YoY
11:30 Rates for reefer containers from North Europe to China drop 11% in the first two weeks of December
11:06 Cargo traffic within the NSR waters exceeds the target set for 2022 at 32 million tonnes
10:48 Ikea launches service deliveries by boat in Paris via the river Seine - RTIH
10:27 Port of Los Angeles container volume down 21% to 639,344 TEU in Nov 2022
10:03 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 11M’2022 fell by 5.5% YoY
09:55 Port of Long Beach cargo volume down 21% to 588,742 TEU in November 2022
09:36 Throughput of Turkish ports in 11M’22 totaled 497.6 million tonnes, up 4% YoY
09:14 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 11M’2022 fell by 5% YoY
08:42 KSOE wins 670.7 bln-won order for Aegis destroyer - Yonhap

2022 December 14

18:07 GE Renewable Energy signs strategic partnership agreement with Hyundai Electric to support the growth of offshore wind in South Korea
17:37 Port of Singapore throughput in 11M’2022 fell by 4% YoY
17:23 DSME partners with POSCO on new shipbuilding materials - Yonhap
17:06 Volstad Maritime picks NES for another offshore vessel upgrade
16:55 The Georgia Ports Authority container volume down 6.2 percent to 464,883 TEU in November
16:30 Project launched to create Hydrogen Highway from Scotland to Rotterdam
16:10 Novotrans commences container transportation from the Far East
15:46 Royal Caribbean announces strategic agreement with Meyer Turku Oy, Finnish Government
15:24 Alfa Laval enters into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment
15:04 Oil demand is to rise by 2.3 mb/d in 2022 and a further 1.7 mb/d in 2023 - IEA
14:46 Logistics operator PEC launches regular voyages for transportation of consolidated cargo between Turkey and Russia
13:53 International Group and the Government of Turkey reach agreement for P&I cover issue
13:38 Kazakhstan defines alternative routes for oil exports
13:24 Saudi Ports container volumes up 8.3% to 631,165 TEUs in November 2022
12:41 Ascenz to provide its state-of-the-art “Smart Bunkering” solution for the first time in Europe
12:05 Global allowance prices for CO2 emissions increased by over 40% in 2021
11:42 Huisman awarded fourth Leg Encircling Crane order for Cadeler's installation vessels
11:04 AFAI Southern Shipyard delivers new 32m CTV to Goldsea
10:35 TECO 2030 signs supplier partnership agreement with SinoHyKey
10:12 bp, Mainstream Renewable Power and Statkraft sign collaboration and capacity-building MoU with Windport, Norway
09:59 Nefteflot delivers fourth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 to FSI Rechvodput
09:46 CMB's US$39M share buy takes Euronav stake to 25% and can block standard merger plans for Frontline and Euronav - Riviera Maritime
09:15 Global Ports announces the acquisition of eurobonds

2022 December 13

18:27 Russian Transport Ministry to assign additional RUB 1 billion for modernization of seaport of Korsakov - Yuri Trutnev
18:07 Staff at UK's busiest container port Felixstowe accept 2023 pay offer - Reuters
17:40 Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch - bne IntelliNews
17:16 MAN wins contract from TORM to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels
17:02 Transport Ministry releases required investment fees in Russian ports for 2023-25
16:42 The UAE President inaugurates Khalifa Port expansion
16:16 Sudan to develop Red Sea port in $6-bln initial pact with Emirati group - Reuters 
15:44 Uniper and Shell award contracts on the Humber H2ub project
15:28 The state of Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to build a $1.8 billion container facility on the Mississippi River