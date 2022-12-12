2022 December 12 10:15

GoodFuels successfully delivers 100% biofuel to AIDAprima

GoodFuels, a biofuels provider for the global transport industry, has successfully delivered 140mt of 100% biofuel to AIDAprima, enhancing its partnership with Carnival Corporation’s AIDA Cruises brand, according to the company's release.

The Hyperion-class cruise ship was refuelled with GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels during its 8th December port call to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. This first bunkering of 100% biofuels for AIDAprima marks another important step forward to achieving sustainability and decarbonisation in the cruise industry.

GoodFuels’ next-generation sustainable biofuel is derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, including processed used cooking oil, tallow, and animal waste fats. It enables a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of 80% to 90% when compared to fossil fuels.

Thanks to its “drop in” properties, AIDAprima was bunkered with biofuel without requiring any modifications to the engine or tanks.

The vessel was refuelled with a 100% biofuel product, without blending with conventional marine fuels, proving the viability and technical applicability of sustainable marine biofuel for all types of vessels. The successful delivery of GoodFuels’ 100% biofuel builds on the partnership kicked off between the two companies in July 2022, when AIDAprima was bunkered with a blend of biofuel and conventional marine fuels.

GoodFuels is a Netherlands-headquartered global pioneer in sustainable marine fuels, with offices in Europe and Singapore. The company has created a one-stop shop for marine industry customers, integrating the entire supply chain for sustainable marine biofuels. From feedstock to tank, GoodFuels’ proposition covers elements of sourcing feedstock and ensuring its 100% sustainability, the production and refining, the global distribution, quality assurance and marketing programs with ports, governments, and cargo owners. GoodFuels is part of the GoodNRG Group, which is active under various labels and companies in sales, marketing, trading, R&D, and production of truly sustainable decarbonisation solutions for the global transport industry.