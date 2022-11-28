  • Home
  • News
  • CPC terminal: SPM-2 new buoyancy tank is being positioned as designed at depth
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 28 09:18

    CPC terminal: SPM-2 new buoyancy tank is being positioned as designed at depth

    CPC General Director and Chairman of KazMunayGas BoD held a working meeting

    SPM-2 new buoyancy tank is currently being positioned as designed at depth at CPC terminal, Nikolay Gorban, General Director of CPC said at the meeting with Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG) held on November 25, 2022 within the framework of the KMG Head business visit to the Russian Federation. The meeting addressed repairs of SPM-1 and SPM-2 of the CPC Marine Terminal.

    Discussion topics also included payment of dividends based on the results of 9 months of 2022 to the Consortium shareholders, settlement of disputed items on additional taxes that CPC-K is subject to, and construction of a connecting pipeline between CPC and KTO’s Kasymov PS, being part of Uzen-Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline.

    To wrap up the meeting, the parties discussed the most critical issue associated with supply of foreign-manufactured spares and equipment to CPC to ensure safe and uninterrupted operation of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

    The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

    CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

    Related links:

    SPM-1 put back into operation at CPC Marine Terminal >>>>

    Buoyance tank of SPM-1 replaced at CPC Marine Terminal>>>>

    CPC says SPM-1 and SPM-2 are temporarily out of service due to cracks discovered by divers >>>>

Другие новости по темам: CPC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 28

10:45 NYK, MTI and Elomatic complete the concept design phase of ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel
10:24 King Fahad Shipyard receives the largest vessel to date
09:18 CPC terminal: SPM-2 new buoyancy tank is being positioned as designed at depth

2022 November 27

15:19 BC Ferries reports record level of vehicle traffic for six month period ending Sept 30
13:54 Prysmian to further expand its cable-laying vessel fleet to support global power grid upgrade for the energy transition
12:42 Carnival Cruise Line's flagship makes first-ever Carribean call with visit to Grand Turk inaugural voyage
12:09 Four WTIVs equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai
10:46 Global supply chains are becoming increasingly "green”

2022 November 26

15:16 Shanghai Port enters a new stage of green transformation
14:39 Moran Towing orders pair of tugs from Master Boat Builders
12:37 Helsinki Shipyard invites bids for sale of one uncompleted vessel
10:19 EST-Floattech signs contract with Rolls-Royce Power Systems for long term cooperation

2022 November 25

18:27 Valenciaport studyies the expansion of ro-ro and reefer traffic with northern Morocco
18:07 ABB to equip 10 COSCO Shipping’s boxships with shaft generators - Offshore Energy
17:55 Draft amendments into Rules for subsidizing of large ships construction published on ad hoc federal portal
17:27 China-U.S. joint venture unveils new fleet brand of cruise ships - Xinhua
17:00 Engine work completed for Port of Antwerp-Bruges methanol-fuelled tug retrofit - Ship & Bunker
16:59 FESCO set to open new shipping service from Alexandria port to Novorossiysk
16:35 Russia’s container market fell by 15.8%, year-on-year, to 4.5 million TEU
16:12 Jan De Nul successfully connects TenneT’s electricity network and signs contract for the acquisition of the offshore support vessel
15:48 MOL to build two ocean-going cruise ships
15:33 RUB 2 billion to be invested in new grain terminal within SEZ Lotos in Astrakhan Region
15:04 CODELCO and NYK Bulk Projects to jointly study decarbonized transportation of copper products
14:42 Stolthaven Terminals and Deloitte partner on a decarbonisation pilot
14:18 A.P. Moller - Maersk flags off a new dedicated weekly rail service from NCR to APM Terminals Pipavav
13:45 TES and EWE to build 500MW electrolyser at Wilhelmshaven
13:40 Proman Stena Bulk officially names new methanol-fuelled tanker Stena Pro Patria
12:31 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease significantly in November 2022
12:14 China ports container volume rises 4.0% in January - October 2022
11:46 Tariff for some services changed in the seaport of Ust-Luga
11:42 ZeroNorth’s new Vessel Optimisation service delivers immediate emissions reductions
11:13 Volumes continue to grow strongly on North America East Coast - Sea-Intelligence
10:35 China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port launches sea-rail container transport for NEV exports - Xinhua
10:17 RF Government to provide RUB 3.88 billion for subsidizing of cargo shipping to/from Kaliningrad Region
09:39 Yantar shipyard to build 7MW rescue ship of Project MPSV06M

2022 November 24

18:03 MEPSEAS South-East Asian marine protection project concludes
17:58 Nimofast signed a partnership with Kanfer Shipping to sell and deliver LNG via small-scale LNG
17:23 Cadeler triples fleet after ordering second hybrid jack-up installation vessel
16:59 James Fisher's first LNG dual-fuel tanker enters service
16:11 PetroChina completes first STS bunkering of LNG-powered ship in Shenzhen - S&P Global
15:34 Green NortH2 Energy receives EUR 2.3 million in R&D funding from Business Finland for the development of green hydrogen and ammonia production
14:58 Keppel O&M delivers first of three jackup rigs novated by Borr Driling to ADNOC Drilling
14:03 Consortium unveils their transformational bid for a Celtic Freeport
13:42 Silversea Cruises cuts steel for second Nova-class ship
13:22 Port of New York and New Jersey container volume up to 792,548 TEUs in October 2022
13:17 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 47, 2022
12:53 Furetank granted state and EU climate investment support for installing shore power connection on a tanker
12:35 Chinese ports' container volume rose 4% to 240 million TEUs in January-October
11:22 Russia will need 400 dry cargo ships and tankers for its transport independence - Rosmorrechflot
11:16 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to advise on new Tobago cruise terminal
10:51 ABS publishes detailed requirements for composite repairs
10:34 SMTU opens R&E Centre Digital Technologies for the Design and Construction of Marine Facilities SMTU-ASCON
10:14 Gunvor secures USD 1.645 billion credit facility
10:06 Ferries carried 37100 passengers and 24200 cars on the Kerch Strait line as of Nov 24
09:03 Flex LNG announces extension of time charters for three ships with Cheniere

2022 November 23

18:36 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone receives the top ranking in Moody’s Global ESG rating
18:07 The Role of methanol in shipping’s energy transition explored at first London Methanol Summit
17:59 Ocean freight volumes in container segment forecasted to drop by 2.5%
17:42 Meyer Werft and Silversea celebrate steel cutting of Silver Ray
17:33 General Meeting on December 19 to vote on Uniper stabilization and thus ensure Germany’s gas supply