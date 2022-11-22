2022 November 22 12:30

Russian Railways and operators discussed what is needed for daily shipment of five container trains of open-top railway cars

Russian Railways is ready to discuss the location of sites for loading and technical retrofitting



Russian Railways head Oleg Belozerov held a working meeting with operators to discuss the scope of facilities required for daily shipment of five container trains consisting of open-top railway cars, according to the Russian Railways’ Telegram channel.

According to the statement, Russian Railways is ready to discuss the location of sites for loading and technical retrofitting while waiting for specific proposals from operators on new loading points they need to begin working.

The Union of Railway Transport Operators and the Eurasian Union of Rail Freight Traffic Participants (ESP) were proposed to consolidate the efforts of operators towards implementation of the common goal.

In November, Russian Railways reached the maximum volume of cargo transportation to the ports of the Far East since the beginning of the year. For 17 days of November, the throughput rose by 19.7%, YoY, as Sergey Kobzev, First Deputy Head of Russian Railways, announced on November 18, 2022 at a briefing for shippers and rolling stock operators. He noted that the focus is still on the export of goods in containers. From the beginning of November, more than 1,300 containers with imports have been shipped daily from the ports of the Far East, more than 1,000 containers go to the ports.

To eliminate the imbalance between exports and imports, the technology of transporting containers in open top railway cars is being developed, empty platforms are supplied to the ports after unloading at the Far Eastern border crossings.

