2022 November 17 17:47

Castor Maritime announces proposed spin-off of its tanker fleet

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, has decided, to effect a spin-off of its tanker fleet comprising one Aframax, five Aframax/LR2 and two Handysize tankers, according to the company's release.

In the Spin-Off, Castor shareholders will receive two common shares of Toro Corp. (“Toro”), a newly formed subsidiary that will act as the holding company for the eight tanker vessels, for every five Castor common shares held at the close of business on December 6, 2022.

Toro has applied to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Castor’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Petros Panagiotidis, has been appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Toro with effect as of the completion of the Spin-Off.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. Castor owns a fleet of 28 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.4 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 Handysize tankers.