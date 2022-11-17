2022 November 17 17:43

ADNOC Logistics & Services сloses Zakher Marine International acquisition

ADNOC Logistics & Services, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), announced today the successful closing of its acquisition of Zakher Marine International (ZMI), an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels, with the world’s largest fleet of self-propelled jack-up barges. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed, according to the company's release.



With the acquisition of ZMI, ADNOC L&S extends its regional footprint and creates new opportunities for expansion with an industry-recognized partner, broadening its services to include critical support assets for offshore operations, including ZMI’s maiden offshore renewables project in China.

Following the completion of the transaction, ADNOC L&S has the most diversified fleet in the Middle East, operating over 300 vessels across its shipping, offshore logistics and marine services fleet. When combined with its 1.5 million square meters integrated logistics base in Mussafah and its comprehensive end-to-end logistics capabilities, ADNOC L&S is the region’s leading provider for integrated maritime logistics solutions. Over the past 24 months, ADNOC L&S has acquired 25 deep sea vessels, including eight Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), adding 16 million barrels of capacity, six product tankers, expanding the product tanker fleet capacity to over 1 million metric tons, five Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) for AW Shipping and six LNG carriers.

Established in Abu Dhabi in 1984, ZMI owns and operates 24 jack-up barges and 38 offshore support vessels. ZMI has one of the youngest fleets in the industry and employs over 1700 people across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and China.

ZMI will continue operating as a standalone entity under ADNOC L&S, led by Ali El Ali as CEO.