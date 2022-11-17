2022 November 17 17:21

Air Products and Mabanaft to build first import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Hamburg

Today, Air Products and Mabanaft, through its subsidiary Oiltanking Deutschland, announced their intention to build Germany's first large-scale, green energy import terminal in the Port of Hamburg, according to the company's release. This joint development agreement is an important step towards the development of a green ammonia import and distribution infrastructure in the Port of Hamburg. The project was announced at a ceremony in Hamburg, which was supported by German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck and First Mayor of Hamburg Dr. Peter Tschentscher.

Targeted to provide hydrogen to Germany in 2026, the planned import terminal is to be located at Mabanaft’s existing tank terminal in the Port. This location offers strategic access to green ammonia from large-scale green hydrogen production facilities operated by Air Products and its partners around the world. The intention is to convert the ammonia to green hydrogen via Air Products’ facilities in Hamburg, before distributing it to buyers locally and across northern Germany. This plan responds to the accelerating demand for clean energy to meet climate objectives and the need to diversify energy sources.



Air Products and Mabanaft are committed to expediting the development of this significant investment in a green import facility for Germany.

Today’s announcement follows a Memorandum of Understanding that Air Products and the Hamburg Port Authority signed in February 2022. Both parties committed to accelerate production, supply chain, and consumption of renewable hydrogen in the North of Germany and Free Hanseatic State of Hamburg.