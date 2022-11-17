2022 November 17 18:06

Performance Shipping announces a US$32,500 per day time charter contract for about 18 months

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE, for the M/T Briolette, according to the company's release.

The gross charter rate will be US$32,500 per day for a period of eighteen (18) months +/- 30 days at the option of the charterer and will commence in November. This charter is expected to generate approximately US$16.8 million of gross revenue for the minimum duration of the charter.

The M/T Briolette is a 104,588 dwt Aframax tanker vessel built in 2011 by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd.