  • Home
  • News
  • Performance Shipping announces a US$32,500 per day time charter contract for about 18 months
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 17 18:06

    Performance Shipping announces a US$32,500 per day time charter contract for about 18 months

    Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE, for the M/T Briolette, according to the company's release.

    The gross charter rate will be US$32,500 per day for a period of eighteen (18) months +/- 30 days at the option of the charterer and will commence in November. This charter is expected to generate approximately US$16.8 million of gross revenue for the minimum duration of the charter.

    The M/T Briolette is a 104,588 dwt Aframax tanker vessel built in 2011 by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd.

Другие новости по темам: time-charter agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 17

18:06 Performance Shipping announces a US$32,500 per day time charter contract for about 18 months
17:47 Number of container lines in Russia’s Far East basin increased to 27
17:47 Castor Maritime announces proposed spin-off of its tanker fleet
17:43 Vitol to acquire Vortex and deploy $1bn to the development of renewables in Poland
17:43 ADNOC Logistics & Services сloses Zakher Marine International acquisition
17:27 Disney Cruise Line announces acquisition of cruise ship
17:21 Air Products and Mabanaft to build first import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Hamburg
17:06 SolarDuck and partners awarded DEI subsidy to build and test Offshore Floating Solar platform ‘Merganser’
16:30 Maran signs JDP agreement with RINA and SDARI for a new bulk carrier which will use an innovative fuel solution
16:18 ZEUS is the first RINA Classed Ship capable to be propelled by hydrogen
15:56 The Port of Helsinki uses pricing to guide truck traffic and continues its efforts to promote emission reductions
15:21 MSC takes delivery of its new flagship MSC Seascape from Fincantieri
15:05 Hapag-Lloyd signs 5-year agreement to deploy Portchain Connect across its terminal network
14:45 Yenisey River Shipping Company carried 3.7 million tonnes of cargo in navigation 2022, up 32% YoY
14:35 New LNG battery hybrid vessel christened at the Port of Gothenburg
14:18 Priority should be given to Russian fleet in transportation of export cargo - SCF
14:03 ICTSI Georgia welcomes TBX1 service
13:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2022
13:24 Peter Levesque appointed as the new president of CMA CGM America and American President lines
12:34 Blazing ferry abandoned in Bali Straits - Bali Discovery
12:24 Stolt Tankers partners with Stolthaven Terminals on pioneering project to treat wastewater onshore
12:19 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput delivered 1.3 thousand tonnes of general cargo to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
11:35 Safe Bulkers orders additional retrofits of Alfa Laval PureSOx exhaust gas cleaning systems
10:56 Mikhail Mishustin ordered RF Transport Ministry to sign agreement between Russia and Belarus on IWW shipping
10:24 CMES, BHP and DNV to pioneer voyage data-sharing to enable maritime carbon emissions reductions
09:58 FESCO launches liquid cargo transportations in flexitanks
09:24 Russia’s Federation Council approves ban on calls of foreign vessels engaged in illegal fishing at Russian seaports

2022 November 16

18:11 Demand for redirection of container flows from Russia’s North-West to the Far East estimated at 600 thousand TEU per year
17:55 IMO's workshop in Madagascar aims to prevent garbage pollution from ships
17:35 Port of Los Angeles and JETRO sign new cooperative agreement
17:15 KfW launches the world’s first promotional platform for financing green hydrogen
17:00 RF Transport Ministry defines types of ships most required in Russia
16:46 A.P. Moller - Maersk and Carbon Sink sign strategic partnership to accelerate green marine fuels production
16:45 Navigator Holdings announces participation in expansion project under existing ethylene export terminal JV
16:33 Annual capacity of port Olya to grow by 3.3 million tonnes by the end of 2024
16:25 Port of Rotterdam Authority and Deltalinqs found the Data Safe House
16:05 Germany to nationalise former Gazprom unit SEFE - Offshore Technology
15:52 USC to lay down first of four container ships intended for operation in North-South transport corridor in 2023
15:44 IMO's Maritime Safety Committee adopts mandatory International Code of Safety for Ships Carrying Industrial Personnel
15:38 Port of Szczecin welcomes a firefighting vessel "Strazak-28"
15:24 The world needs 50-150 million tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030 - Tyndall Centre
15:04 Major Chinese ports container volume up 3.2% in late Oct - Seatrade
14:42 HHLA lifts restrictions for export deliveries
14:25 Volume of coastal shipping between Kaliningrad and Leningrad Region exceeded 2 million tonnes
14:20 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of eight new LNG carriers
14:03 Germany completes construction of its first floating LNG terminal - Guardian
13:50 Port of Los Angeles container volume down 25% to 678,429 TEU in Oct 2022
13:28 Vyborg Shipyard lays down 18MW icebreaker for FSUE Rosmorport
13:06 Egypt's SCZONE signs $500 mln contract to establish an extension for the current container handling terminal in Port Said East Port
12:41 Investments in construction of seaport Aurora in Primorye to total RUB 200 billion by 2030
12:34 Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast - Reuters
12:20 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:53 A.P. Moller – Maersk to launch ‘Shaheen Express’ connecting the India–UAE–Saudi Arabia corridor
11:45 Global Ports expects container throughput of Russia’s Baltic terminals to recover by 2024
11:36 Chairmanship of Revolving Fund Committee handed over from Malaysia to Singapore
11:22 VSC terminal’s capacity to grow 2.5 times to 1.8 million TEUs by 2031
11:00 Consortium wins UKRI Future Flight Challenge funding to research and develop drones and AI applications for ports and highways
10:39 Bunker One announces the Port Louis operation is set to go
10:13 Huisman awarded Japan's first Monopile Gripper order from TOA Corporation and Obayashi
09:58 SPM-1 put back into operation at CPC Marine Terminal