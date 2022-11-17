2022 November 17 12:19

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput delivered 1.3 thousand tonnes of general cargo to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput has arrived at the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky where about 1.3 thousand tonnes of general cargo will be unloaded. Then, the ship will be loaded with about 400 tonness of various cargo including Far East seafood, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier signed a Decree on reduced rates for cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route. They will be subsidized by the federal budget and will apply to short-sea cargo traffic between the ports of Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and the Far East region. RUB 560 million will be allocated for that purpose annually. For that purpose, RUB 7.84 billion is foreseen under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035. Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the voyages.

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

On 19 May 2022, FSUE Atomflot was announced the winner of the competition held by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select a company for subsidized coastwise cargo transportation from the European part of Russia to the Far East and back. Two round voyages starting in ports of Russia’s European part were planned for 2022. Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed transition from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Murmansk on August 11. It was the first subsidized coastwise cargo transportation on Saint-Petersburg – Murmansk – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route. On October 9, the ship left for the second voyage. The ship arrived at Vostochny Port on October 30. According to Rosatom, the ship’s loading for its second voyage reached 90% versus just 10% of the first one.

The nuclear-powered container ship “Sevmorput” (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built at Kerch based Zaliv Shipyard in 1988. The Sevmorput is intended for transportation of cargo to the remote northern areas. The ship can break through continuous field ice of up to 1 meter thick at a speed of about two knots and carry some 36,000 tonnes of cargo.

