2022 November 15 18:13

Russia is set to change transport routes of global cargo flows — RF Government

That can be done through development of international transport corridors

Russia is going to change transport routes of global cargo flows through the development of international corridors, RF Government leaders said at the Transport Week 2022 in Moscow. According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the first priority will be given to the development of international transport corridors.

“It is important to address the large-scale tasks related to the development of international transport and logistics corridors. This work should be conducted in cooperation with our foreign partners on the three major directions of infrastructure development: the Eastern, the Azov-Black Sea direction and the Caspian one. New through routes will serve as a strong foundation for expansion of the international trade. Russia is already building up the communication with the friendly countries, primarily with those in the Middle East, the South-East Asia and the Asia Pacific Region,” said the Prime Minister.

As Andrei Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, added at the meeting, the total capacity in the Far East direction (including highways) is to be raised to 350 million tonnes per year, cargo traffic on the Azov-Black Sea transport corridor – to 300 million tonnes per year by 2030 (from the current 180 million tonnes), while throughput capacity of the North-South corridor is to be raised from 14 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes per year.

“Why is it (North-South corridor) so important? Because it crosses several East-West transit corridors including those going round Russia. Therefore, that corridor lets drag in a number of transit flows and, in the future, if we succeed, change the entire global logistics of transport flows,” Andrei Belousov believes.