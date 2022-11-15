  • Home
  • News
  • AD Ports Group delivers a record net profit in Q3 2022 with 77% growth YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 15 17:26

    AD Ports Group delivers a record net profit in Q3 2022 with 77% growth YoY

    AD Ports Group today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The Group’s revenue grew 53% YoY to AED 1,466 million in Q3 2022 (+35% YoY growth to AED 3,755 million for 9M 2022), driven by strong growth in its Maritime Cluster and a robust performance of its Economic Cities & Free Zones (EC&FZ) Cluster. Ports Cluster revenue grew 18% YoY on a like-for-like basis when adjusted for the positive effect of a one-off sand supply contract in 2021.

    EBITDA increased 52% YoY to AED 594 million in Q3 2022 (+42% YoY growth to AED 1,650 million for 9M 2022), implying an EBITDA margin of 40.5% in Q3 2022 and 43.9% for 9M 2022. The Group’s EBITDA performance should continue to be supported by higher operating leverage in the Ports and EC&FZ Clusters going forward.

    Net Profit soared 77% YoY to reach AED 334 million in Q3 2022 (+58% YoY growth to AED 941 million for 9M 2022). Earnings per share increased 27% YoY to 0.19 for 9M 2022.

    AD Ports Group continued to press ahead with its ambitious organic revenue generating CapEx programme, with spending of AED 1.6 billion in Q3 2022 and AED 4.2 billion for 9M 2022.

    Operating Cash Flow amounted to AED 1.3 billion for 9M 2022, implying a cash conversion of 76% while Free Cash Flow remained negative at AED -2.6 billion due to the large ongoing revenue generating growth CapEx investments. AD Ports Group maintains a solid financial position and robust balance sheet, with significant capital resources available for both organic and inorganic growth.

    Operationally, Ports Cluster container volumes grew 31% YoY in Q3 2022 (+28% YoY for 9M 2022), driven by increased capacity after the expansion of ADT and CSP Abu Dhabi Terminals in 2021.
     
    One of the key highlights of the period was the announcement of the acquisition of an 80% equity stake in Dubai-based Global Feeder Shipping (GFS), a global container shipping company, for AED 2.9 billion (USD 800 million), implying a 100% Enterprise Value of AED 3.7 billion (USD 1.0 billion). GFS is the third largest feeder shipping business globally, with operated capacity of 72,500 TEUs, a total of 26 vessels, and 9,000 owned and 31,000 operated containers across its feeder and NVOCC businesses. It operates a comprehensive service network of 20 services across the GCC, Red Sea, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

    Upon completion, the acquisition, which is the company’s largest by AD Ports Group to date, is set to position AD Ports Group as the largest pure feeder operator in the region and the third largest globally by container capacity, which will be close to 100,000 TEUs. GFS provides a complementary asset base and portfolio of services that will boost AD Ports Group’s regional and global footprint.

    The company expects the GFS acquisition to be c.60% EPS accretive on a full-year basis in 2023.

    In September, AD Ports Group also completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in International Associated Cargo Carrier (IACC) in Egypt, which fully owns Transmar and TCI, for an enterprise value of AED 514 million (USD 140 million).

    The transformative impact of the company’s acquisitions strategy can be seen most clearly in the enhanced performance of the Group’s Maritime Cluster, which saw a 241% YoY increase in revenue to AED 1.3 billion in the first nine months of the year. This was in part driven by increased activity in new business segments and service offerings, including feedering, chartering, transshipment, and offshore services, and accelerated by the contribution of the recent acquisitions, including Divetech, ASCL, SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services, and Transmar, which accounted for 27% of the total 9M 2022 Maritime Cluster revenue.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 15

18:37 Port of San Diego authorizes port staff to issue a Request for Proposals to develop ZE heavy-duty truck infrastructure
18:13 Russia is set to change transport routes of global cargo flows — RF Government
18:07 Wartsila Energy business President Sushil Purohit to leave Wartsila in November
17:42 Port of the Brodosplit shipyard carries out the launching of an innovative buoy for the collection of offshore metocean and bio-diversity data
17:26 AD Ports Group delivers a record net profit in Q3 2022 with 77% growth YoY
17:10 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes up 9.6 percent to 552,800 TEU in Oct 2022
17:00 Capacity of port facilities in Russia to grow by 30 million tonnes this year
16:39 The world’s largest LNG bunker vessel officially put into operation by China State Shipbuilding Corporation - Offshore-Energy
16:19 EU countries reduce Russian crude oil imports by 1.1 mb/d to 1.4 mb/d by October 2022 - IEA
16:12 Port of Hamburg handles 91.8 million tons of seaborne cargo in Jan-Sept 2022
16:01 RF Transport Ministry expects Russian seaports to decrease their throughput by 2% in 2022
15:43 Carisbrooke Shipping reduces CO2 emissions with Wartsila's fleet optimisation solution
15:24 Jeddah Islamic Port handles record container volumes in October 2022
15:04 Maersk opens specialised warehouse for electric car batteries
14:40 Bollinger Shipyards completes acquisition of VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore
14:23 Saipem awarded new offshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and West Africa worth approximately 800 million USD
13:45 Wartsila brings its carbon neutrality commitment to ABB’s Energy Efficiency Movement
13:37 Launching of the Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220, postponed to November 22
13:16 ASCO announces volume of handled waste in January-September 2022
13:06 Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
12:53 SUN Line Shipping starts new container route between Stockholm, Rotterdam and Hull
12:38 Svitzer Australia advises lockout of harbour towage crews
12:24 MOL to make sea trials of LNG carrier powered by biofuel
11:35 Nord Stream AG began to survey the pipeline rupture points
10:30 FSUE Rosmorport wins Transport Security of Russia 2022 National Award
10:24 Pavilion Energy, Gasum and CNOOC collaborate to strengthen global LNG bunker supply network
09:19 Large batch of commercial cargo transported from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV

2022 November 14

18:12 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 10M’2022 climbed to 12.93 billion tonnes, up 0.5% YoY
18:07 Pertamina and ExxonMobil sign Head of Agreement to strengthen decarbonization cooperation
17:49 Port of Singapore throughput in 10M’2022 fell by 3.4% YoY
17:31 Egyptian President calls for increasing efforts to turn SCZone into attractive region for clean energy production
17:18 Norway's Equinor-owned Aasgard B oil and gas platform shut after fire - Reuters
17:10 Inflation and geopolitics to weigh on global supply chain in the next 5 years - DP World
17:06 Bulker blamed for two Suez Canal collisions in 13 hours- TradeWinds
16:48 Largest floating wind farm starts up off Norway
16:21 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 10M’2022 fell by 5% YoY
15:59 TES and the VBSA sign partnership to decarbonise waste-to-energy plants in Switzerland
15:56 Sergey Zybko appointed as General Director of FSBI Glavsevmorput
15:30 Draft amendments into Rules for subsidizing of ship components development published on ad hoc federal portal
15:07 Ruscon launched its own ferry service between Samsun (Turkey) and Novorossiysk
14:32 Indonesia enters new agreement with the Netherlands and the Ocean Cleanup to reduce marine debris from rivers
13:48 Arkhangelsk Region and FESCO to consider organization of container terminal in Kotlas
12:59 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed passage from Vostochny to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
12:24 Global Ports Holding signs a 10-year concession with Prince Rupert Port
12:01 Hydrographic Company to hold auction on construction of lead Arc7 hydrographic vessel
11:16 Norwegian Prima makes debut at NCL’s cruise terminal in Miami
10:55 UN charters first vessel for transportation of Russian fertilizers to Africa
10:40 Mozambique’s first LNG cargo departs from Coral Sul FLNG, offshore the Rovuma basin
09:35 HHLA сontainer throughput drops 5.7 percent to 4,869 thousand TEU in January - September 2022
09:20 Russia bans the passage of ships through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov – Turkish authorities

2022 November 13

12:52 Indonesia successfully refloats tanker Young Yong
11:41 USCG icebreaker returns home after 124-day Arctic deployment
09:53 Strike action comes to an end as Peel Ports Group and Unite the Union agree a pay deal

2022 November 12

15:38 USCG medevacs worker near Dauphin Island, Alabama
13:29 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage record for third quarter fueled by crude exports
11:13 ICTSI nine-month net income up 47% to $465.1M
10:43 SolarDuck awarded the world´s largest hybrid offshore floating solar power plant offshore Netherlands, following winning bid of RWE´s subsidiary Oranje Wind Power II

2022 November 11

18:36 Port of San Diego extends agreement with Sunken Seaweed
18:06 PD Ports invests in a new £10M steel distribution centre for Barrett Steel
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news