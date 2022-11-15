2022 November 15 18:07

Wartsila Energy business President Sushil Purohit to leave Wartsila in November

With reference to the Stock Exchange Release of 23 September 2022 by which it was disclosed that Mr. Sushil Purohit, President of the Energy Business, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Management will leave Wartsila by the end of February 2023 at the latest. It has now been agreed that Mr. Purohit will leave Wartsila on 30.11.2022. Thereafter and until the appointment of the successor for Mr. Purohit, the Energy Business will report to Hakan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wartsila Corporation.



Wärtsilä is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.