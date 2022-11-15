2022 November 15 17:00

Capacity of port facilities in Russia to grow by 30 million tonnes this year

That was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at Transport Week 2022

According to the Prime Minister, this year has seen the commissioning of an LNG terminal at CS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region and a coal complex near the Cape Otkryty in the Primorsky Territory as well as the completion of reconstruction works at the dry bulk berths of Taman dry bulk terminal.

“Total capacity of newly introduced facilities is 30 million tonnes which is to let the exporters increase shipments considerably,” said the Prime Minister.

When speaking at the Transport Week 2022, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev forecasted that Russian seaports would show a decrease of 2% by the end of the year.

