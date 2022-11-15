2022 November 15 16:01

RF Transport Ministry expects Russian seaports to decrease their throughput by 2% in 2022

By the end of 2022, Russian seaports can show a decrease of 2%, year-on-year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev as saying at the Transport Week 2022 in Moscow.

Vitaly Savelyev also said that the process of shifting cargo flows to the Far East has stabilized. According to him, great prospects appear for transportation by international transport corridor North-South.

Previously, throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 was forecasted to remain almost flat, year-on-year, at 694.546 million tonnes, down 0.1%, which is within the statistical error.

In 2021, Russian seaports handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo (+1.7%, year-on-year).