2022 November 15 15:04

Maersk opens specialised warehouse for electric car batteries

With the opening of a 14,000 sqm warehouse specialised in handling batteries for electric cars A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) is expanding its offering as a preferred logistics partner for the Central European automotive industry and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), according to the company's release.



Located in the Northern part of the Czech Republic, Teplice is within a short distance of a range of car makers and suppliers in the Czech Republic as well as Eastern and Southern Germany.

The batteries can be efficiently delivered by train from the ports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam, Koper or Rijeka. Thanks to its good connection to the Czech and German motorway networks, the batteries can be reliably distributed from Teplice to the surrounding car production sites within a few hours.



The warehouse has a full range of safety features to guarantee best handling of the electric car batteries. Besides thermal monitoring cameras and in-rack sprinklers throughout the warehouse, the space will be divided into four independent, fire-resistant compartments.

In addition to repacking, the services offered in the special warehouse include in-depth quality controls and charging of the batteries as well as other value-adding services along automotive supply chains.



Maersk is also building a new deep-water terminal in Rijeka, which is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2025. It will increase handling capacity in the Eastern Adriatic and significantly reduce the transit times and thus also CO2 emissions of transports from Asia to Europe and especially to Croatia, the Czech Republic and neighbouring countries.

Two further warehouses for dry cargo were recently opened in Kladno, close to Prague, with 10,000 sqm space and Zagreb, capital of Croatia, with 4,100 sqm space. A third warehouse (11,700 sqm) will be inaugurated in spring 2023 in Rijeka. The facilities underpin Maersk’s strengthened capabilities in end-to-end logistics and supply chain management in Central and Southern Europe.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As one of the the global leaders in logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people.