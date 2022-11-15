2022 November 15 15:24

Jeddah Islamic Port handles record container volumes in October 2022

Jeddah Islamic Port has seen its container throughput breach a new record this October, handling 468,550 TEUs at a 16.54% yearly growth rate from 402,061 TEUs, according to Mawani's release.



With a host of high-impact partnerships with leading shipping liners coupled with robust supply chains and world-class capabilities, the Red Sea based port continues to deliver one achievement after the other in its pursuit of fulfilling the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three major continents.



October's statistics show Jeddah Islamic Port's total RoRo cargo handling operations at 67,675, a 91.84% year-on-year jump from 35,276 in 2021.



With more than 75% of the Kingdom's transshipment and maritime trade bound towards its docks, Jeddah Islamic Port remains the Kingdom's leading import and export destination as well as the Red Sea's top re-export point. ​