2022 November 15 12:24

MOL to make sea trials of LNG carrier powered by biofuel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that its group company, AQUARIUS LNG SHIPPING LIMITED has conducted sea trials of its owned LNG carrier, Papua, using biofuel.

Approximately 1,500 tons of biofuel was supplied by ExxonMobil Marine Limited on the vessel at Port of Singapore. The biofuel is expected to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

The marine biofuel used is a 0.50% sulphur residual-based fuel (VLSFO) processed with up to 25 percent waste-based fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). The bio-component has been accredited by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) organisation.

Papua was built in 2015 by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. to provide LNG transportation for PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea. MOL has been operating Papua under a long-term charter contract for the project operated by ExxonMobil.

Biofuel is positioned as an effective alternative to fossil fuels in the MOL Group's new environmental strategy 'MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1', which was announced in June 2021. MOL Group continually takes a proactive stance in promoting the Adoption of Clean Alternative Fuels with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in ocean transport.