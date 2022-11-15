2022 November 15 11:35

Nord Stream AG began to survey the pipeline rupture points

The radius of the exclusion zone for maritime navigation decreased from 5 n.m. to 500 meters around the pipeline damage zone

Nord Stream AG says it moved into the area of Nord Stream pipeline damage and began to survey the pipeline rupture points immediately after receiving permission to enter the restricted area. The duration of the survey will depend on access restrictions to the damaged area related to weather conditions.



On 1 November 2022, Danish Geodata Agency granted Nord Stream AG a permit for surveying the pipeline rupture location in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

However, until recently access to the relevant damage sites for a hydrographic survey was not possible due to the exclusion zone established by the Danish Maritime Authority.

On 11 November 2022, the radius of the exclusion zone for maritime navigation has been decreased from 5 nautical miles to 500 meters around the pipeline damage zone. At the same time, the Danish Maritime Authority has granted Nord Stream AG an exemption that allows, under certain conditions, including weather, to approach the damage area at a distance sufficient to carry out part of relevant works.

"Immediately after receiving permission to enter the restricted area, the vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG moved into the area of damage and began to survey the pipeline rupture points," reads the statement.

On 26 September 2022, the dispatchers of the Nord Stream 1 control center registered a pressure drop on both strings of the gas pipeline. The gas leak on both lines of the gas pipeline was registered later. The positions of two damages were identified north-east from Bornholm in Swedish and Danish EEZ, respectively. An international terrorism probe was launched by the FSB of Russia.

Related links:

Gazprom allowed to examine the explosion site of Nord Stream – Vladimir Putin>>>>

Nord Stream AG starts the survey of incident on the Nord Stream pipeline>>>>

Russia convenes emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline blasts >>>>