2022 November 11 18:06

PD Ports invests in a new £10M steel distribution centre for Barrett Steel

PD Ports to support it's customer Barrett Steel with the build of a 200,000sq.ft. dedicated steel distribution centre at its Groveport site in North Lincolnshire. This marks the start of a new long-term contract that will take the partnership into 2040 and beyond.

The £10 million facility will not only support the expansion of Barrett’s footprint on the Humber but will be further boosted by additional investment from the port operator to double the size of its dedicated transport fleet. Together, this will strengthen Barrett’s national distribution network and allow for just-in-time deliveries to be made across the UK.

Groveport, a 190 acre site and the largest in PD Ports’ Humber Cluster, has continued to act as a central steel distribution hub for longstanding customer Barrett Steel and serves as the ideal location for the new facility, the port Group’s largest investment on the Humber in decades.



The state-of-the-art warehouse has also been instrumental for both parties in continuing to realise their shared sustainability targets – it is the first building in the UK to be constructed in ‘XCarb’ steel – steel made using 100% recycled content and 100% renewable energy – supplied by fellow PD Ports customer, ArcelorMittal. It is also primed to be upgraded with the addition of solar panels in the future.





