2022 November 11 09:07

GCT Canada buys 10 more Konecranes RTGs

Longstanding Konecranes’ customer GCT Canada has ordered 10 Konecranes RTGs for its GCT Deltaport container terminal in Vancouver, British Columbia. The terminal currently operates a fleet of 12 Konecranes RTGs. The new cranes will be delivered in Q1 2024. The order was booked in Q2 of this year, according to Konecranes's release.

“When the new RTGs are working, we’ll have a high-performing fleet of 22 Konecranes RTGs to increase the velocity of cargo moving through our terminal,” said Roy Kristensen, Director of Engineering, GCT Canada. The 10 Konecranes RTGs on order are CSA-approved and equipped with Tier 4f diesel engines and Konecranes’ Diesel Fuel Saver technology. They are also equipped with Konecranes’ Active Load Control (ALC) system, which eliminates container sway in the hands of the terminal’s skilled crane operators.

The RTGs on order are identical to those GCT Canada already has: 16-wheel machines with a lifting capacity of 40 LT, lifting 1-over-5 high and 7 + truck lane wide.

