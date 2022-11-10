2022 November 10 13:13

Huisman to increase sustainability of manufacturing process

Huisman has announced its intention to launch a Sustainable Impact Assessment to determine the carbon footprint of its products, from design up to and including delivery. The data will be used to provide insight into how the company can further reduce the CO2 footprint of its products. The calculation method is independently verified and performed according to internationally recognised ISO standards. Huisman aims to include the Sustainable Impact Assessment in all quotations as of 2023.



In order to quantify the environmental impact of its design and manufacturing process, Huisman has collected data from its international supplier base and production facilities. A highly detailed impact analysis of the materials and manufacturing process offers Huisman the opportunity to further adjust designs in order to reduce the carbon footprint.



Huisman's next step is to gain insight into the emissions produced by a product during the operational phase in order to add further value to future calculations.



Huisman is continuously working on reducing the environmental footprint of its products by e.g., electrification, improvement in energy management systems, as well as in the procurement supply chain.



Huisman products are characterised by their lightweight design, electric drive system and long operational lifetime, factors which contribute to both a lower environmental footprint and cost-effectiveness for the owner.



Huisman has been a frontrunner in the electrification of heavy lift cranes to optimise energy efficiency. The first of its kind, built in 1984, is still performing today aboard BigLift Shipping’s heavy lift vessel Happy Buccaneer.