2022 November 3 09:32

Unannounced test of readiness conducted at CPC Marine Terminal

On 29 October 2022, an unannounced drill to test operations personnel’s and contractors’ readiness to emergencies was conducted at CPC Marine Terminal under the guidance of CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban, according to the press release of CPC.

At 8:40 a.m. Moscow time, a notification was received about an oil spill from the process pipeline of 56 inches in diameter going from the Tank Farm to the Shore Facilities. Twenty-one specialists supported by 16 pieces of equipment participated in the drill. The employees performed the entire set of actions to eliminate the "accident" within the scheduled time.

At 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the tactical fire-fighting drill began at the Tank Farm. Under the scenario, the control panel of Kuban Fire Service fire depot received a fire alarm from RVSPK-6 Tank. Twenty-two professional firefighters and six members of the volunteer fire brigade were sent to the scene. They utilized five units of specialized vehicles and two Fischcon portable high-capacity firefighting systems. All function goals and tasks were successfully achieved.

CPC conducts at least 10 large-scale oil spill response and fire extinguishing drills annually. CPC conducts large-scale trainings on a regular basis, these trainings allowing to assess the readiness of CPC pipeline operation teams, Security and dispatchers of the Consortium to emergencies.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

Related links:

Buoyance tank of SPM-1 replaced at CPC Marine Terminal>>>>