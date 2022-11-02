2022 November 2 16:51

AIDA Cruises successfully ends cruise season in Warnemünde

The Rostock-based cruise company will also start the 2023 season with AIDAdiva

On November 2, 2022, the season in Warnemünde will come to an end for AIDA Cruises. With 53 calls, AIDA looks back on a successful summer in its “home port”. On April 11, 2022, AIDAdiva was the first ship of the season to depart from Warnemünde for Sweden. AIDAmar followed a few days later with cruises to Norway and Scandinavia. Both ships were visiting the Hanse Sail. Guests of AIDAmar and AIDAdiva were able to experience the maritime festival at the start of their seven- and ten-day cruises to Norway and Denmark, respectively, and had a spectacular view of the scenery off Warnemünde as they departed.



AIDAsol will be the last AIDA ship to leave the port of Warnemünde for this season on November 2, 2022. The cruise ship will set course for the Canary Islands, where AIDAsol will offer voyages around the islands of eternal spring in the winter months.



The Rostock-based cruise company will also start the 2023 season with AIDAdiva. AIDAdiva will sail from Warnemünde to Norway, Scotland and Denmark on April 14, 2023. With AIDAmar, it's off to Sweden on various short voyages from April 16, 2023.



AIDA Cruises is the market leader in the German-speaking cruise market. AIDA Cruises operates one of the world's most state-of-the-art fleets.