2022 October 25 13:30

Loading of ports in Russia’s Far East region varies between 95% and 115% — Far East Customs

Container turnover in 9M’22 rose by 2% to over 260 thousand units

Overloading of Far East ports, first of all Vladivostok and Vostochny, results in lines of up to 10 vessels waiting for unloading for 2-10 days and for departure ‒ up to 10-13 days although customs clearance of containers takes only several hours, Yury Ladygin, head of the Far East Customs Department (FECD) told journalists.

According to him, eastward pivot of cargo flows has led to the growth of container turnover and to overloading of port facilities which ranges between 95% and 115% in the region. Every day, the ports’ yards number about 34-36 thousand containers with some 14 thousand containers under customs control and the rest of containers waiting for shipment by railways.

FECD estimated loading of Commercial Port of Vladivostok at 97%, Vladivostok Sea Fish Port and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in Vostochny Port – at 100%. Nevertheless, operation of ports and customs is more efficient this year, says FECD head.

“The scope of container inspection has reduced to 4%, imported goods ‒ to 2%, exported goods ‒ to 0.2%, inspection time has been cut by a half to two days and a half. Release of declarations takes 5.5 hours on the average. Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company and other stevedores expand their yards to increase their throughput capacity. VSC has also started using coal gondolas for transportation of containers,” told Yury Ladygin.

