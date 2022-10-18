2022 October 18 18:20

Port of Singapore bunker sales in 9M’2022 fell by 6% YoY

Image source: PSA

In January-September 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, fell by 6%, year-on-year, to 35.1 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 8% to 17.2 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 5% to 9.35 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 7% to 4.2 million tonnes, LSMGO rose by 0.7% to 2.79 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 772 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 3.3 times to 86 thousand tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

Related link:

Port of Singapore bunker sales in H1’2022 fell by 9% YoY >>>>

Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes >>>>