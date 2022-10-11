2022 October 11 10:13

MMA Offshore awarded contract to provide vessel support to Beach Energy’s two production platforms

MMA has secured a vessel contract with Beach Energy, according to the company's release. The MMA Coral will provide vessel support to Beach Energy’s two production platforms located in the Bass Strait. The vessel will also provide subsea inspection and survey services and will support planned drilling operations.

Commencing in late November 2022, the contract is for a firm period of one year with an additional one-year option. The vessel will also be marketed to the broader region for ad hoc work scopes in addition to Beach Energy’s operations.

Prior to delivery, the MMA Coral will be fitted with a work class ROV spread in order to carry out specialised subsea scopes. Certain work scopes will also utilise an innovative modular active heave compensated (AHC) lifting spread from the vessel, supplied by local Victorian company, Thrust Maritime.