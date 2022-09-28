2022 September 28 14:00

Rosmorport announced tender for maintenance dredging in Bechevinskaya Bay

Maximum contract price is RUB 21million

FSUE Rosmorport has issued an invitation to tender for the right to sign a contract on development of design documentation under the project “Implementation of maintenance dredging in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky port and organization of dredged material disposal for 10 years”

According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 21,067,216.78.

Bidding deadline – 10 October 2022 with the results to be announced on 14 October 2022.

