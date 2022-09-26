2022 September 26 12:52

Maersk Drilling secures work for Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia into 2024

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract extension with Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sabah Shell Petroleum Co Ltd (SSB/SSPC) for the 7th generation drillship Maersk Viking. SSB/SSPC have executed the remaining three one-well options of the current drillship contract and awarded an additional eight-well contract to Maersk Drilling, according to the company's release.



A five-well work scope will be novated to PTTEP for drilling and plugging and abandonment activities at the Kikeh field offshore Sabah, with a total estimated duration of 116 days and expected commencement of the first well in November 2022, in direct continuation of the drillship’s previous work scope.

Following completion of its work scopes with PTTEP, Maersk Viking will undergo a scheduled special periodic survey, after which the rig will commence a six-well drilling campaign with SSB/SSPC. This work scope is expected to commence in Q4 2023, with an estimated duration of 281 days.

The total firm contract value of the contract extension and additional contract is approximately USD 153m, including demobilisation and mobilisation fees, as well as fees for the use of managed pressure drilling on certain wells. The additional contract with SSB/SSPC contains options to add work on a total of 11 wells.

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship with integrated managed pressure drilling capability. It was delivered in 2013 and is currently operating offshore Malaysia.