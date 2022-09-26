2022 September 26 11:35

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference gathered about 1,000 in-person and online participants

Photo release and full video of the event is available on the website of IAA PortNews

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews was successfully held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2022, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

Over 100 in-person delegates and PortNews TV audience numbering 1,000 participants took part in discussion of ship repair prospects in Russia and about the capabilities of domestic shipyards in phasing out of imports.

The Organization Committee thanks Nordic Engineering, the Conference Partner, and Pregol Ship Repair Yard, the sponsor of the conference live streaming.

Special gratitude is expressed by the organizers to United Shipbuilding Corporation, All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA), Russian Chamber of Shipping, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Association of Oil and Gas Suppliers “Sozvezdye”, Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

