2022 September 26 09:56
CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from Europe to West Africa
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Effective October 23rd, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
Origin range: From North Europe (except France), Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, UK, West Med, Adriatic, Morocco, West Africa, East Med, Black Sea
Destination range: To Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon & Congo (countries served on Euraf 5 service)
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 400 per unit
Payment: as per freight
