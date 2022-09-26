2022 September 26 09:56

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from Europe to West Africa

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Effective October 23rd, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin range: From North Europe (except France), Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, UK, West Med, Adriatic, Morocco, West Africa, East Med, Black Sea

Destination range: To Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon & Congo (countries served on Euraf 5 service)

Cargo: Reefer

Amount: USD 400 per unit

Payment: as per freight