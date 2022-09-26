  • Home
  • 2022 September 26 09:56

    CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from Europe to West Africa

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

    Effective October 23rd, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

    Origin range: From North Europe (except France), Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, UK, West Med, Adriatic, Morocco, West Africa, East Med, Black Sea

    Destination range: To Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon & Congo (countries served on Euraf 5 service)

    Cargo: Reefer

    Amount: USD 400 per unit

    Payment: as per freight

