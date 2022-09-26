2022 September 26 09:54

Hydrographic Company’s new ship Aleksandr Parfyonov starts operation on Northern Sea Route

Image source: Hydrographic Company

The Aleksandr Parfyonov buoy tender, new ship of Rosatom’s Hydrographic Company, left for the maiden voyage on 23 September 2022. The ship of Ice 3 class, Project BLV03, is intended for transportation, installation and maintenance of aids to navigation. If necessary, the ship can be equipped with an echosounder for hydrographic works, says the company.

“In the navigation season of 2022, the Aleksandr Parfyonov will work in the Kara Sea, the Yenisei Bay and the Gulf of Ob. Major works to be conducted by the ship: installation of self-contained sources of power supply on shore-based aids to navigation and removal of buoys,” Said Aleksey Yevseyev, head of Navigational Aids Department of Hydrographic Company.

Ships of Project BLV03 have a displacement of 576 t, length ‒ 35 m, width ‒ 10.6 m, speed – up to 12 knots in still water, endurance (fuel and food) - 15 days, crew - 10, special personnel – 4, cargo deck area ‒ 105 square meters, cargo hold capacity - 159 cbm.

Buoy laying vessel Aleksandr Parfyonov was built in Tatarstan, by Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky, in the framework of the federal project “Development of the Northern Sea Route” under Rosatom’s programme on construction of and modernization of Hydrographic Company’s fleet. The second ship foreseen by the programme, BLV03 Vsevolod Peresypkin, nears completion. Besides, Balakovo Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard is about to complete two hydrographic boats of Ice 3 class, Project Е35.G, Yury Babayev ad Yury Osokon. The delivery of the new ships is expected in 2022.

FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.