  • 2022 September 24 13:19

    17 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard

    Honored for continuously providing information on marine conditions

    TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that 17 MOL Group-managed vessels have received commendations from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

    Vessels commended by Commandant of Japan Coast Guard:

    Dry bulker RMC RIGEL; Dry bulker BAOSTEEL EMOTION; Dry bulker JASPER DREAM; Dry bulker MIDNIGHT DREAM; Dry bulker RMC ALTAIR; Wood chip carrier ALBANY PIONEER; LNG carrier AL WAKRAH; LNG carrier ENERGY FRONTIER; Containership MOL CELEBRATION; Containership ONE COMPETENCE

    Vessels commended by Commandant of 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters:

    Dry bulker SOUTHERN CROSS DREAM; Dry bulker DYNA CRANE; Dry bulker TENSO; Crude oil tanker KAZUSA; Crude oil tanker EAGLE TRADER; Crude oil tanker SUZUKASAN; Car carrier EMINENT ACE

    To mark Japan Hydrography Day, the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the Regional Coast Guard Headquarters presented testimonials to individuals and organizations that have contributed to marine information services (assisting with research related to the sea and marine information). MOL Group-managed vessels won praise for their significant contributions to the Coast Guard's marine information services by providing observed data on seawater temperature and oceanic currents over many years, and 17 of them were selected for special recognition.

    Marine information provided by merchant vessels helps the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department, which collects information on ocean currents, tidal currents, and various other data, and in turn provides navigation-related information to vessels calling at ports in Japan.

    MOL continually takes a comprehensive approach to providing marine information services and contributing to safe ocean transport and environmental conservation in a synergistic and sustainable way.

