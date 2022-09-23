2022 September 23 13:13

Maersk Drilling secures four-well contract offshore Denmark

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract with INEOS E&P A/S for the provisioning of the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolve to drill two development wells at the Solsort field as well as performing well intervention work scopes on two wells within the Siri cluster, according to the company's release.

Both areas are located in the Danish North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in the first half of 2023, with an estimated duration of 322 days. The firm contract value is approximately USD 34m, including additional services provided. The contract includes options to add drilling or plugging and abandonment work scopes at up to nine additional wells.



Maersk Resolve is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2009. It is currently operating in the UK North Sea for Spirit Energy.