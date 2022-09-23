2022 September 23 10:28

Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has delivered a full mission K-Sim Dynamic Positioning (DP) Simulator to MOL Marine & Engineering (MOLMEC) for the new MOL Dynamic Positioning Training Centre (MOL DPTC) in Tokyo, Japan, according to the company's release.



MOL DPTC is the first DP training centre in Japan to be accredited by the Nautical Institute (NI) to provide NI-approved dynamic positioning training courses.

The delivery includes a K-Sim DP Anchor Handling (Class A) simulator to support advanced offshore training, as well as four KONGSBERG K-Pos DP Basic (Class C) desktop simulators for basic DP training, including instructor stations to manage the exercises.

As part of the contract, KDI will also deliver a newly developed hydrodynamic ship model; a digital version of the DP2 cable laying vessel KDDI Cable Infinity, owned by Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.

The simulator will be used to provide NI-approved DP training courses for MOL crew and the company’s customers. It will also be used to develop and provide customized training for cable-laying operations, offshore wind power related projects, or other offshore projects that utilize dynamic positioning systems. Furthermore, the simulator will also be made available for research and consulting services to serve the wider maritime industry.

The NI training scheme for obtaining a Dynamic Positioning Operator (DPO) certificate has formerly been a time-consuming process, involving onshore courses and ‘real life’ DP watch keeping experience on DP vessels.

The K-Sim DP Class A simulator is approved to be used for DP Seatime Reduction training under the Nautical Institute’s training scheme. K-Sim integrates with an advanced physics engine which, in addition to hydrodynamic modelling allows vessels, objects and equipment to behave and interact realistically. This is extremely important for making competence training adaptable to real-life operations.

Aditionally, KDI has signed a five-year Long-Term System Support Program (LTSSP) contract with MOL Marine and Engineering Co. Ltd. to keep the simulator maintained in top condition. This ensures hassle free operations and support, and any new system updates will be actively managed by KDI.