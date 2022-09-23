  • Home
  • News
  • Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 23 10:28

    Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan

    Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has delivered a full mission K-Sim Dynamic Positioning (DP) Simulator to MOL Marine & Engineering (MOLMEC) for the new MOL Dynamic Positioning Training Centre (MOL DPTC) in Tokyo, Japan, according to the company's release.

    MOL DPTC is the first DP training centre in Japan to be accredited by the Nautical Institute (NI) to provide NI-approved dynamic positioning training courses.

    The delivery includes a K-Sim DP Anchor Handling (Class A) simulator to support advanced offshore training, as well as four KONGSBERG K-Pos DP Basic (Class C) desktop simulators for basic DP training, including instructor stations to manage the exercises.

    As part of the contract, KDI will also deliver a newly developed hydrodynamic ship model; a digital version of the DP2 cable laying vessel KDDI Cable Infinity, owned by Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.

    The simulator will be used to provide NI-approved DP training courses for MOL crew and the company’s customers. It will also be used to develop and provide customized training for cable-laying operations, offshore wind power related projects, or other offshore projects that utilize dynamic positioning systems. Furthermore, the simulator will also be made available for research and consulting services to serve the wider maritime industry.

    The NI training scheme for obtaining a Dynamic Positioning Operator (DPO) certificate has formerly been a time-consuming process, involving onshore courses and ‘real life’ DP watch keeping experience on DP vessels.

    The K-Sim DP Class A simulator is approved to be used for DP Seatime Reduction training under the Nautical Institute’s training scheme. K-Sim integrates with an advanced physics engine which, in addition to hydrodynamic modelling allows vessels, objects and equipment to behave and interact realistically. This is extremely important for making competence training adaptable to real-life operations.

    Aditionally, KDI has signed a five-year Long-Term System Support Program (LTSSP) contract with MOL Marine and Engineering Co. Ltd. to keep the simulator maintained in top condition. This ensures hassle free operations and support, and any new system updates will be actively managed by KDI.

Другие новости по темам: MOL, Kongsberg Digital  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 23

18:30 Bergen welcomes 236 cruise ships and 300 000 passengers this season
18:07 Hurtigruten Norway launches its first hybrid ship, part of a EUR100 million green upgrade
17:34 Carbon Ridge secures $6 million investment
17:26 The National Fund of Greece receives two offers for the acquisition of 67% of two ports
17:04 Greek tanker hit by fire after leaving port of Ust-Luga - TradeWinds
16:40 Equinor and Poland’s PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract
16:26 MAN Energy Solutions aims to halve own CO2 emissions by 2030
15:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC to build and upgrade docks for ship repair
15:51 Port of Antwerp-Bruges first port to introduce GDP certificate for distribution of pharmaceuticals
14:53 Hafnia enters into agreement with F-Drones
14:40 Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga
14:23 ADNOC and TAQA close a $3.8 billion strategic project to power and significantly decarbonize offshore production operations
14:03 CMA CGM orders seven new biogas-powered ships to serve the French West Indies
13:43 Green shipping corridors highlight how shipping to drive the energy transition, says ABS Chairman
13:13 Maersk Drilling secures four-well contract offshore Denmark
12:54 The number of ships ensuring transport communication with Kaliningrad Region to grow from 8 to 12
12:31 Spot rates from the Far East to US West Coast collapsed by 46.3% over last 12 weeks - Xeneta
12:12 Rosmorport announced tender for development of modernization project for Kapitan Dranitsin and Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreakers
12:01 Furetank orders vessel 14 and 15 in the climate friendly Vinga series
11:43 Port of Argentia and Torrent Capital establish joint venture focused on port infrastructure
11:13 U.N. calls for unblocking Russian fertilizer exports to avoid food crisis
10:28 Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan
09:58 Tripartite subsea energy MoU signed between Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy and Verlume
09:19 Crude oil futures are slightly down after rising at the previous session
09:02 MABUX: Bunker indices to turn into upward trend on Sep 23

2022 September 22

20:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2022
18:06 Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK
17:55 Vladivostok Fish Terminal to acquire its own fleet of reefer containers
17:36 Semco Maritime, Inocean and ISC Consulting Engineers join forces
17:20 Seroglazka Terminal to complete construction of 280-meter long birth in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by November 2023
17:06 Nexans to supply Orsted – Eversource offshore wind project serving Connecticut and Rhode Island states
16:43 Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking
16:26 Electrifying the European ferry fleet will reduce emissions with 50 %
15:46 DP World starts work on new speculative warehouse at London Gateway
15:29 Seaborne delivery of Chinese cargo to Vladivostok rose 1.5 times in 8M’22
15:07 ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea
14:25 Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice
13:46 Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert
13:22 Heylen wins mega deal for logistics site in North Sea Port
13:02 IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee
12:30 RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK
12:17 Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II
12:02 Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert
11:39 Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
11:13 Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies
10:54 Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East
10:18 CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping
09:59 Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus
09:46 Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session
09:16 MABUX: Downward changes to prevail in Global Bunker market on Sep 22

2022 September 21

18:37 Eni UK applies for carbon storage license for the Hewett depleted field in the UK Southern North Sea
18:07 Allseas wins contact for major gas pipeline in Mexico
17:55 TransContainer to provide container ship for cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad
17:22 Hoglund to deliver Integrated Automation System for Seaspan newbuilds at CIMC SOE shipyard
16:54 Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila cooperate to build a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia
16:33 MES-M completes hydrogen fuel cell power pack for Transtainer
16:08 Port of Mariupol to become fully operational by 2023 - DPR
16:02 Business Finland grants EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project to develop a “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm