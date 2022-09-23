  • Home
  • 2022 September 23 09:19

    Crude oil futures are slightly down after rising at the previous session

    Crude oil prices fell by 0.21%-0.27%

    On 23 September 2022, 08:51 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.21 lower at $90.25 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery fell by 0.26% to $83.27 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures are decreasing today amid recession concerns caused by interest rate hikes by central banks worldwide which affect the demand expectations, according to PRIME.

2022 September 23

18:30 Bergen welcomes 236 cruise ships and 300 000 passengers this season
18:07 Hurtigruten Norway launches its first hybrid ship, part of a EUR100 million green upgrade
17:34 Carbon Ridge secures $6 million investment
17:26 The National Fund of Greece receives two offers for the acquisition of 67% of two ports
17:04 Greek tanker hit by fire after leaving port of Ust-Luga - TradeWinds
16:40 Equinor and Poland’s PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract
16:26 MAN Energy Solutions aims to halve own CO2 emissions by 2030
15:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC to build and upgrade docks for ship repair
15:51 Port of Antwerp-Bruges first port to introduce GDP certificate for distribution of pharmaceuticals
14:53 Hafnia enters into agreement with F-Drones
14:40 Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga
14:23 ADNOC and TAQA close a $3.8 billion strategic project to power and significantly decarbonize offshore production operations
14:03 CMA CGM orders seven new biogas-powered ships to serve the French West Indies
13:43 Green shipping corridors highlight how shipping to drive the energy transition, says ABS Chairman
13:13 Maersk Drilling secures four-well contract offshore Denmark
12:54 The number of ships ensuring transport communication with Kaliningrad Region to grow from 8 to 12
12:31 Spot rates from the Far East to US West Coast collapsed by 46.3% over last 12 weeks - Xeneta
12:12 Rosmorport announced tender for development of modernization project for Kapitan Dranitsin and Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreakers
12:01 Furetank orders vessel 14 and 15 in the climate friendly Vinga series
11:43 Port of Argentia and Torrent Capital establish joint venture focused on port infrastructure
11:13 U.N. calls for unblocking Russian fertilizer exports to avoid food crisis
10:28 Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan
09:58 Tripartite subsea energy MoU signed between Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy and Verlume
09:02 MABUX: Bunker indices to turn into upward trend on Sep 23

2022 September 22

20:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2022
18:06 Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK
17:55 Vladivostok Fish Terminal to acquire its own fleet of reefer containers
17:36 Semco Maritime, Inocean and ISC Consulting Engineers join forces
17:20 Seroglazka Terminal to complete construction of 280-meter long birth in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by November 2023
17:06 Nexans to supply Orsted – Eversource offshore wind project serving Connecticut and Rhode Island states
16:43 Leading shipping banks and marine insurers pave the way for 1.5-aligned emissions benchmarking
16:26 Electrifying the European ferry fleet will reduce emissions with 50 %
15:46 DP World starts work on new speculative warehouse at London Gateway
15:29 Seaborne delivery of Chinese cargo to Vladivostok rose 1.5 times in 8M’22
15:07 ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea
14:25 Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice
13:46 Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert
13:22 Heylen wins mega deal for logistics site in North Sea Port
13:02 IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee
12:30 RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK
12:17 Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II
12:02 Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert
11:39 Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
11:13 Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies
10:54 Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East
10:18 CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping
09:59 Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus
09:46 Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session
09:16 MABUX: Downward changes to prevail in Global Bunker market on Sep 22

2022 September 21

18:37 Eni UK applies for carbon storage license for the Hewett depleted field in the UK Southern North Sea
18:07 Allseas wins contact for major gas pipeline in Mexico
17:55 TransContainer to provide container ship for cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad
17:22 Hoglund to deliver Integrated Automation System for Seaspan newbuilds at CIMC SOE shipyard
16:54 Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila cooperate to build a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia
16:33 MES-M completes hydrogen fuel cell power pack for Transtainer
16:08 Port of Mariupol to become fully operational by 2023 - DPR
16:02 Business Finland grants EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project to develop a “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm