2022 September 23 09:19

Crude oil futures are slightly down after rising at the previous session

Crude oil prices fell by 0.21%-0.27%

On 23 September 2022, 08:51 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.21 lower at $90.25 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery fell by 0.26% to $83.27 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are decreasing today amid recession concerns caused by interest rate hikes by central banks worldwide which affect the demand expectations, according to PRIME.