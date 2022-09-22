2022 September 22 17:20

Seroglazka Terminal to complete construction of 280-meter long birth in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by November 2023

Image source: meeting video



In November 2023, Seroglazka Terminal LLC (a company platform fishery holding Norebo) is going to complete the construction of a birth as part of the third phase of the project on construction of a reefer terminal in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The terminal will be 280 meters long with the operation depth of up to 14 meters, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Valter, CEO of Seroglazka Terminal LLC, as saying at the roundtable meeting ‘Practical issues for the fish ports activity: state ownership, private investment, and new logistics’ held as part of the 5th Global Fishery Forum in Saint-Petersburg.

According to Vladimir Valter the terminal construction was divided into three phases. Phase 1 (construction of refrigerating facilities and rear facilities) was completed in 2021. Phase 2 foresees the construction of one berth and land reclamation. “It will be completed in October-November 2022. The largest berth, 280 meters long and up to 14 meters deep will be completed in November 2023,” said Vladimir Valter. He added that the investments into the project were essential not revealing the amount.

Seroglazka Terminal CEO says the terminal’s current capacity is 25 thousand tonnes of fish with 600 containers connected simultaneously. The terminal services on coastal line and one foreign shipping line. Every month, the terminal handles 5-6 ships, 150 containers per call.

Terminal “Seroglazka” in the Seroglazka Bay (part of Avacha Bay), a company of NOREBO Group, is a resident of Free Port of Vladivostok. The company implements a project on construction of a modern facility for handling of refrigerated and dry containerized cargo.

