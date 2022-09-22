2022 September 22 17:36

Semco Maritime, Inocean and ISC Consulting Engineers join forces

Semco Maritime and ISC Consulting Engineers, based in Denmark, along with Technip Energies’ affiliate Inocean based in Norway and Sweden have announced a partnership that will combine Semco Maritime and ISC’s extensive offshore wind farm and fixed-bottom substation engineering and construction experience with Inocean’s expertise as naval architects through design work on floating structures for floating wind turbines and for major floating oil & gas topsides, according to the company's release.

The team has developed a reliable, cost-effective, and scalable floating offshore substation concept for the market to help clients in their maturation, development, and construction phase of floating offshore wind projects. Floating wind turbine technology is, in general, well understood in the market whereas floating substations is still a concept in its market maturation phase. A substation layout has been developed to fit the shape of a 3-column stabilized substructure; all known technology combined in a new wrapping.



Inocean is an affiliated company of Technip Energies and has delivered innovative naval technology to complex marine and offshore projects for more than 25 years. In 2001 we introduced the first floating wind turbine foundation.

ISC is an engineering consultancy company working worldwide to create value for our clients through innovative engineering solutions. ISC provides engineering design service solutions within sectors such as offshore wind substations, offshore WTG foundations, green hydrogen/PtX and offshore oil & gas. ISC is based in Denmark with head office situated in Copenhagen and has 230 employees.