2022 September 22 17:06

Nexans to supply Orsted – Eversource offshore wind project serving Connecticut and Rhode Island states

Nexans, a global organization and key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future, today announced the finalization of a second U.S.-based contract with Orsted and Eversource to supply the export cable system for the Revolution Wind Farm. Located more than 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast and 32 miles east of the Connecticut coast, the project will connect the wind farm to the onshore grid, according to the company's release.

The 704 MW Revolution Wind Farm will help both states achieve their ongoing commitments to develop offshore wind and address their energy needs, delivering electricity to more than 350,000 homes. By eliminating potential future emissions, the project will replace close to one million metric tons of carbon pollution – the equivalent of taking more than 200,000 cars off the road annually.

The agreement was signed in December 2019 to accelerate the energy transition in North America by bringing Nexans’ industry-leading subsea cable technology to the U.S.