2022 September 21 13:04

DFDS deploys Wartsila’s SPECS technology onboard Selandia Seaways for enhanced safety and efficiency of its operations

Wartsila Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, has installed its cutting-edge SPECS solution onboard Selandia Seaways, a 197m ro-ro ferry owned and operated by DFDS, to augment crew situational awareness and enhance the safety and efficiency of its navigation and docking procedures, according to the company's release.

Operating a congested route – often in challenging conditions, between Cuxhaven, Germany and Immingham, UK – Selandia Seawayswas the ideal vessel for the initial deployment of SPECS. The Selandia Seaways crew have worked with Wartsila Voyage to ensure the SPECS user interface is simple and meet their needs. The crew now benefits from a full overview of the vessel’s position in just one image, allowing for total focus on safety during critical procedures at the start and end of every voyage.

SPECS is a smart technology system, spanning cameras, augmented reality and data integration. The vessel was fitted with four robust super-wide cameras, providing 360-degree awareness, including a bird’s eye view, to eliminate blind spots. Regardless of weather and available light, SPECS’ motion stabilisation, vibration cushioning, and automatic camera cleaning offers Selandia Seaways’ crew clear visibility. The system’s calibrated grid also provides the exact distance between the vessel and the quayside and other objects in real-time, which is especially useful when docking.

SPECS’ augmented reality functionality supports operational decision-making by superimposing navigation data onto the video stream provided by the cameras in real time. Potential hazards can therefore be identified before they become a danger, which gives the crew more time to react and adapt, reducing the risk of accidents. The technology also includes a post-voyage incident investigation tool, creating a valuable source of training and enabling learnings to be gathered from real-life events.



The adoption of SPECS comes after long-term collaboration between DFDS and Wartsila on a variety of digitalisation, automation and decarbonisation initiatives.



Wartsila Voyage transforms how vessels perform their journeys and ports manage their operations by leveraging the latest digital technologies.