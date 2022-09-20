2022 September 20 17:55

Rosmorport resumes construction of fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga

The first phase of works is to be completed in the third quarter of 2023

FSUE Rosmorport resumes the construction of fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) with the first phase of works to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, said at the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference organized by PortNews Media Group and held on the zero day of Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo.

According to the speaker, Rosmorport commenced the project implementation in 2011 but had to suspended it due to a number of reasons. “The company has raised resources needed to resume the construction of hydraulic engineering facilities and all utility systems of approach roads and structures. A competition to find a contractor will be announced in September. We have high hopes that the first phase of works will be completed in the third quarter of 2023. With this infrastructure, we, just like many ship owners, are looking into development of a base for fleet repair,” said Vasily Strugov adding that Rosmorport’s fleet currently numbers about 300 units which require repair and maintenance.

The fleet maintenance base in the port of Ust-Luga is intended for accommodation and maintenance of port fleet (tugboats, pilot vessels, oil skimmers, boom-laying boats, etc.), collection and disposal of waste from ships calling at the port of Ust-Luga, as well as monitoring and response to oil spills.

The fleet maintenance base in the port of Ust-Luga was in an active phase of construction between 2011 and 2017. Major works on construction and assembling of buildings and facilities were completed as well as major works on development of utility networks and installation of equipment. However, a bankruptcy procedure initiated against General Contractor PST JSC in 2017 lead to a cancellation of the state contract and all construction works were terminated.

