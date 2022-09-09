2022 September 9 18:07

Chevron granted interest in three permits to assess carbon storage offshore Australia

Chevron Corporation, through its affiliate Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, is part of three joint ventures that have been granted an interest in three greenhouse gas assessment permits offshore Australia, according to the company's release.

The blocks, including two in the Carnarvon Basin off the north-western coast of Western Australia and one in the Bonaparte Basin offshore Northern Territory, total more than 31,500 km2 or nearly 7.8 million acres – an area larger than Belgium.



As part of its global lower carbon strategy, Chevron is focused on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) – primarily through hubs with third-party emitters as partners and customers – renewable fuels, hydrogen, offsets, and other emerging technologies.



Greenhouse gas assessment permit [G-10-AP] (1,762 km2 or 680 mi2) involves a Joint Venture of Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, Woodside Energy Ltd (Operator), BP Developments Australia Pty Ltd, Japan Australia LNG (MIMI) Pty Ltd, which is owned equally by Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd, and Shell Australia Pty Ltd.

Greenhouse gas assessment permit [G-9-AP] (3,589 km2 or 1,385 mi2) involves a Joint Venture of Chevron Australia Pty Ltd and Santos Offshore Pty Ltd (Operator).

Greenhouse gas assessment permit [G-11-AP] (26,239 km2 or 10,130 mi2) involves a Joint Venture of Chevron Australia Pty Ltd, Santos Offshore Pty Ltd (Operator), and an affiliate of SK E&S.



