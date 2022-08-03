2022 August 3 09:57

Crude oil futures show slight decrease in expectation of OPEC+ meeting results

Oil prices fell by 0.01%-0.04%

On 3 August 2022, 08:5 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.04% lower at $100.51 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.01% to $94.41 a barrel.

Global oil prices are slightly decreasing this morning. The market is waiting for the OPEC+ meeting results. OPEC+ is expected to keep oil output unchanged for September despite calls from the U.S. for more supplies.