2022 July 27 10:52

Seaway 7 awarded transport and installation cables contract offshore US

Seaway 7 has been awarded a sizeable contract for the transport and installation of inner-array grid cables on an offshore wind farm project in the US, according to the company's release.

The scope includes the transport and installation of around 160 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems. Seaway 7 will utilise vessels from its state-of-the-art cable lay fleet. The contract award is subject to client reaching Financial Close by end of 2022.

This is the second US project awarded to Seaway 7, after the Coastal Virginia demonstrator project which was completed in 2020.