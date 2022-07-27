2022 July 27 10:19

Regional authorities emphasize growing significance of project on construction of port Indiga and its railway link with Sosnogorsk

Two retreats to discuss the Arctic project held in July

Image source: Nordeng

Retreats to discuss implementation of the Arctic project – construction of port Indiga and railway infrastructure between the port and Sosnogorsk (Komi Republic) were held in July 2022 in Syktyvkar and Naryan-Mar, Nordeng (the investment declaration developer) told IAA PortNews.

Among the participants were Aleksandr Shokhin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP); Belan Khamchiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on agrarian and food policy and nature management; Vladimir Uiba, Kimi Republic Governor; Yury Bezrudny, Nenets Autonomous District Governor; representatives of AEON Corporation, Rutitan Group and ARMZ.

“The parties emphasized the growing significance of the accelerated implementation of the project amid the current geopolitical situation, high synergy of the project for the social and economic development of the Komi Republic and the Nenets Autonomous District,” said Nordeng.

The project on construction of an ice-free deep-water port Indiga was presented by infrastructure corporation AEON. According to the project, a consortium of AEON and Rutitan Group are to build a railway between the port of Indiga and the Sosnogorsk station and to develop Pizhemskoye field of titanium ore. The port is to handle ships of up to 300,000 dwt with a total throughput of 80 million tonnes. Cargo traffic on the railway is estimated at 67 million tonnes.

The investment declaration was developed by the research and production enterprise “Nord-Engineering” (NORDENG). The company has developed a map of NSR shipping lanes. It specializes in cartographic engineering including e-cartography and GIS.