2022 July 21 13:12

DNV signs MOU with Korean floating solar component manufacturers

DNV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korean floating solar PV (FPV) suppliers which will explore business cooperation opportunities with the aim of increasing the number of FPV plants in Korea and globally, as the energy transition accelerates, according to DNV's release.

Under this MOU, DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, will be collaborating on prospective business opportunities in the global FPV market with Korean partners which include:

steelmaker POSCO

power and automation solutions provider LS Electric

floating PV and marina and offshore structures solution provider SCOTRA

module producer SolarPark and floating PV and land PV structure producer DASCO.

The parties will exchange technical and proprietary information and know-how to develop and design systems in accordance with the requirements and practices of the global FPV market. The partners will identify projects and markets of mutual interest to the parties and cooperate on joint marketing initiatives. They will also test and verify that these FPV solutions can perform reliably in saline environments.

Floating solar has huge potential in areas where difficult terrain, land scarcity and competition for land may pose challenges to the development of ground-mounted solar systems. According to DNV estimates, the overall installed capacity of FPV will range between 10 and 30 GW by 2030. South Korea is taking an active role in this market with the Ministry of Environment’s announcement of a plan to install 2.1 GW of floating PV capacity by 2030.



